Pull up a chair for the premiere of ‘Inside the Heat: Kelly Olynyk’ on Feb. 1 on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI (Jan. 31, 2019) – FOX Sports Sun, the local television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere a special episode of “Inside the HEAT” this Friday, Feb. 1, upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “Inside the HEAT: Kelly Olynyk” spotlights the talented forward now in his second year with Miami. HEAT fans are welcome pull up a chair with host Jason Jackson and Olynyk as the pair chatted about basketball and more over brunch at Zuma Miami.

Olynyk, a self-proclaimed foodie, took “Inside the HEAT” to one of his favorite spots to eat sushi for an enjoyable conversation covering all things Miami, including what he loves about the city and people. Kelly opened up about his recent trip to India with Basketball without Borders, playing for the Canadian national team and why hosting his “Olynyk Klynyk” in British Columbia is so important to him. The show concludes with a dose of lock talk as he dove into off-the-court topics like cutting and donating his hair, designing his own hat and the creation of #SnapbackKelly.

Join host Jason Jackson on FOX Sports Sun and the FOX Sports app for the debut of “Inside the HEAT: Kelly Olynyk,” and follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Fri. 02/01/19, 11 PM

Sat. 02/02/19, 10:30 PM

Sun. 02/03/19, 12 PM

Tue. 02/05/19, 8 PM

Wed. 02/06/19, 12 PM

Wed. 02/06/19, 7 PM

Thu. 02/07/19, 5:30 PM

Fri. 02/08/19, 1 AM

Sat. 02/09/19, 4:30 PM

Sun. 02/10/19, 12 PM

Sun. 02/10/19, 11:30 PM

Mon. 02/11/19, 12 AM

Wed. 02/13/19, 12:30 PM

Wed. 02/13/19, 11:30 PM

Fri. 02/15/19, 7 PM

Sat. 02/16/19, 11:30 AM

Sun. 02/17/19, 12:30 PM

Tue. 02/19/19, 7 PM

Wed. 02/20/19, 2 PM

Thu. 02/21/19, 10 PM

Fri. 02/22/19, 4 PM

Sat. 02/23/19, 6:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.