All-new ‘Inside the Heat: Jimmy Butler’ debuts Saturday night on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI (June 4, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere a brand new episode of “Inside the HEAT” on Saturday, June 6 at 10:30 p.m. “Inside the HEAT: Jimmy Butler” peels back the curtain on Miami’s newest star with an all-access look at his basketball journey.

Join host Jason Jackson when “Inside the HEAT” brings fans back to Butler’s roots in Tomball, Texas, where a small-town kid first learned about hard work and dedication. What makes Butler tick has always made for insightful sound, and this exclusive sit down is no different. Butler opens up about his willingness to learn from those around him and shares how his friendships with teammates have grown off the court. Finally, the episode highlights his favorite non-basketball passions, including his love for soccer, traveling around the world, creating videos for his YouTube channel and more.

Tune in Saturday night on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO for the debut of “Inside the HEAT: Jimmy Butler,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content.

Replay Schedule:

Sat 06/06/20 PREMIERE: 10:30 PM Sun 06/07/20 10 AM Mon 06/08/20 10 PM Tue 06/09/20 10:30 PM Thu 06/11/20 10:30 PM Fri 06/12/20 7 PM Mon 06/15/20 10:30 PM Tue 06/16/20 10 PM Wed 06/17/20 10 PM Thu 06/18/20 10 PM Fri 06/19/20 7 PM Mon 06/22/20 6 PM Tue 06/23/20 7 PM Wed 06/24/20 10:30 AM Thu 06/25/20 11 AM Fri 06/26/20 7 PM Sat 06/27/20 10 PM

