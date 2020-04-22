‘Inside the Heat: Dwyane Wade’ premieres Thursday night following 2006 NBA Finals Game 5 replay

MIAMI (April 22, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT” upon conclusion of the 2006 NBA Finals Game 5 replay between the HEAT and Dallas Mavericks. “Inside the HEAT: Dwyane Wade” takes HEAT fans back to his jersey retirement weekend with an all-access look at the sights, stars and sounds surrounding a legendary celebration.

“Inside the HEAT: Dwyane Wade” caught up with the future NBA Hall of Famer about how his second act has been a refreshing change. From more quality time with his family, to a renewed focused on fresh business opportunities and endeavors, this special episode brings viewers behind the scenes when Wade traveled back home for a weekend full of festivities. Exclusive footage from the ‘Flashback Celebration,’ jersey retirement ceremony and documentary screening highlight the special tribute show honoring his illustrious career in Miami.

Tune in tomorrow night on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO for the debut of “Inside the HEAT: Dwyane Wade,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Thu. 04/23/20 at 10:30 PM

Sat. 04/25/20 at 11:30 AM

Sat. 04/25/20 at 12:30 AM

Sun. 04/26/20 at 9 AM

Sun. 04/26/20 at 6:30 PM

Tue. 04/28/20 at 11 PM

Wed. 04/29/20 at 11 AM

Thu. 04/30/20 at 10:30 PM

Sat. 05/02/20 at 11:30 AM

Sat. 05/02/20 at 11:30 PM

Sun. 05/03/20 at 9 AM

Sun. 05/03/20 at 5:30 PM

Tue. 05/05/20 at 11 PM

Thu. 05/07/20 at 10:30 PM

Sat. 05/09/20 at 11:30 AM

Sat. 05/09/20 at 12 AM

Sun. 05/10/20 at 9 AM

