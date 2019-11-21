Prepare for takeoff on the Nov. 22 premiere of ‘Inside the Heat: Derrick Jones Jr.’

MIAMI (Nov. 20, 2019) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT” on Friday, Nov. 22 upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Chicago Bulls. “Inside the HEAT: Derrick Jones Jr.” takes HEAT fans to the place where it all started for Miami’s high-flying forward/guard in his hometown of Chester, Pa. Derrick’s love for the game of basketball began when he was five years old and viewers will experience his nostalgia firsthand as we joined him on a tour of the local hot spots and courts that helped create “Airplane Mode.”

“Inside the HEAT” also joined Derrick on a short drive to Middletown, Del., where he spent every summer weekend playing AAU basketball. In Delaware, we spent some time at his parents’ house and heard more about young Derrick and his journey to the NBA. A true diamond in the rough, Derrick’s made an impact as a member of Miami’s core and it all stems from his work ethic and the morals instilled at him from a young age.

Stay tuned Friday night on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO for the debut of “Inside the HEAT: Derrick Jones Jr.,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Fri. 11/22/19, 11 PM

Sat. 11/23/19, 10:30 PM

Sun. 11/24/19, 12 PM

Mon. 11/25/19, 10:30 PM

Wed. 11/27/19, 11 PM

Fri. 11/29/2019 11 PM

Sun. 12/01/19, 2 PM

Sun. 12/01/19, 11 PM

Tue. 12/03/19, 10:30 PM

Wed. 12/04/19, 10:30 PM

Thu. 12/05/19, 7 PM

Fri. 12/06/19, 11 PM

Sat. 12/07/19, 3 PM

Sun. 12/08/19, 5 PM

Tue. 12/10/19, 12:30 PM

Tue. 12/10/19, 7:30 PM

