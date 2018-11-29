Swing into action with the premiere of ‘Inside the Heat: Bam Adebayo’ on Nov. 30

MIAMI (Nov. 29, 2018) – FOX Sports Sun, the local television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT” this Friday, Nov. 30, upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. HEAT fans are welcome to join host Jason Jackson and the second-year center as the pair spent an afternoon at Top Golf talking all things basketball, life and more.

When he wasn’t working on his swing, Bam shared what the transition has been like from his rookie season to second-year player. The big man with a big personality took us through his summer, where he focused on refining his game, and went in-depth on the relationships that mean the most to him. Finally, Bam discussed his new foundation and why providing for his single mother is so important to him. Watch the debut of “Inside the HEAT: Bam Adebayo” tomorrow on FOX Sports Sun and the FOX Sports App and follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Fri. 11/30/18, 11:00 PM

Sat. 12/01/18, 11:30 AM

Sat. 12/01/18, 6:30 PM

Sun. 12/02/18, 5 PM

Tue. 12/04/18, 10:30 PM

Thu. 12/06/18, 7:30 PM

Fri. 12/07/18, 12 AM

Sat. 12/08/18, 2 PM

Sat. 12/08/18, 1:30 AM

Mon. 12/10/18, 1:30 AM

Wed. 12/12/18, 7 PM

Wed. 12/12/18, 12 AM

Thu. 12/13/18, 5 PM

Thu. 12/13/18, 9 PM

Fri. 12/14/18, 12 PM

Fri. 12/14/18, 11 PM

Sat. 12/15/18, 6:30 PM

Sun. 12/16/18, 10 PM

Wed. 12/19/18, 7 PM

Thu. 12/20/18, 12:30 PM

Fri. 12/21/18, 12 PM

Fri. 12/21/18, 7:30 PM

Sat. 12/22/18, 7 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.