‘Inside the Heat: Bam Adebayo’ premieres Feb. 26 on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI (Feb. 26, 2018) — Tune in tomorrow, Feb. 27 at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Miami HEAT, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT” upon conclusion of the HEAT vs. Philadelphia 76ers game. “Inside the HEAT: Bam Adebayo” provides viewers with an all-access pass to Miami’s high-flying rookie as he continues to soar in his first year with the HEAT.

Watch as the North Carolina native sits down with host Eric Reid and details his upbringing, basketball journey and his unique interests. The center is a big man with an even bigger personality that has established him as a HEAT fan favorite. He has been embraced by the city of Miami for both his charisma and powerful play. Join FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the HEAT: Bam Adebayo,” and make sure to follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content from our telecasts.

Replay Schedule:

Wed. 2/28/18, 9:00 PM

Thu. 3/01/18, 6:30 PM

