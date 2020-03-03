Watch Miami turn up the HEAT in the Windy City with premiere of ‘Inside the HEAT: All-Star Weekend’

MIAMI (March 3, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT” upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Orlando Magic tomorrow night. “Inside the HEAT: All-Star Weekend” brings HEAT fans to the Windy City with a behind the scenes look at the fun and festivities. Miami was the only team in the NBA to have a representative at every single event during the weekend, and host Jason Jackson was there to cover every shining moment.

“Inside the HEAT: All-Star Weekend” starts with a look at Miami’s Rising Stars participants in Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro. The rookie duo took on a whirlwind of media interviews, NBA Cares events and more, highlighted by Nunn’s trip to his former high school, Simeon Academy, where he caught up with the basketball team before representing Miami in the Rising Stars game on Friday night. All-Star Saturday night was well represented with Bam Adebayo taking part in the skills competition, Duncan Robinson shooting from beyond the arc in the 3-point competition and Derrick Jones Jr. going full airplane mode in the slam-dunk competition. There was more entertainment to be had off the court for the HEAT, including television appearances, special dinners, a movie screening and more All-Star events. Finally, we spent a little time with five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and Adebayo as they joined team Giannis at the All-Star Game.

Tune in tomorrow night on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO for the debut of “Inside the HEAT: All-Star Weekend,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content.

Replay Schedule:

