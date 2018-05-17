‘Inside the HEAT: 2017-18 Season Recap’ premieres May 21 on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI (May 17, 2018) – Tune in Monday, May 21 at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Miami HEAT, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT.” “Inside the HEAT: 2017-18 Season Recap” takes a fond look back at a resilient Miami team that put together a season to remember.

This HEAT season was all about bouncing back and building championship habits after falling just short of the playoffs last year. Fans will relive the spectacular games that brought the team together and the moments where each and every player shined, in addition to going in-depth with key storylines such as an All-Star performance from Goran Dragić, a record-breaking year from Head Coach Erik Spoelstra and the return of Dwyane Wade. Viewers will also receive an all-access look at how the team’s collective desire for each other to be successful and their selflessness helped Miami thrive both on and off the court. The show explores the bond they forged en route to a sixth place finish in the Eastern Conference. Finally, HEAT fans will appreciate how the culture of the organization remains strong, and how the players and leaders put their heart and soul into every game this season.

Relive these memorable moments through interviews with players, coaches and media including: local Heat beat writers Tim Reynolds (AP), Ira Winderman (Sun-Sentinel), Manny Navarro (Miami Herald), Anthony Chiang (Palm Beach Post) and Tom D’Angelo (Palm Beach Post), as well as HEAT radio broadcasters Tommy Tighe and Jonathan Zaslow. Tune in on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the HEAT: 2017-18 Season Recap,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsHEAT on Twitter and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive HEAT video coverage.

Replay Schedule:

Thu. 05/24/18, 2:30 PM

Sat. 05/26/18, 1:00 PM

Sun. 05/27/18, 5:30 PM

Tue. 05/29/18, 7:00 PM

Wed. 05/30/18, 5:30 PM

Sat. 06/02/18, 11:30 AM

Mon. 06/04/18, 8:00 PM

Sat. 06/09/18, 9:30 PM

Wed. 06/13/18, 5:30 PM

Thu. 06/14/18, 3:00 PM

Sat. 06/16/18, 8:30 PM

Sat. 06/23/18, 11:00 AM

Wed. 06/27/18, 7:00 PM

Thu. 06/28/18, 4:00 PM

