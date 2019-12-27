TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Indiana Pacers (21-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the Miami Heat in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat are 15-2 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 18-7 when giving up 100 or more points.

The Pacers are 14-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 12-2 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Heat and Pacers face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.6 rebounds and averages 15.7 points. Jimmy Butler is shooting 47.7 percent and averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers averaging 17.8 points and is adding 13.5 rebounds. Aaron Holiday has averaged 3.1 assists and scored 13 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 107.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.2 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: None listed.

Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Malcolm Brogdon: out (groin).