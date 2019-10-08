TV: FS1

TIME: 7 p.m.

POSTGAME COVERAGE LIVE ON FOX SPORTS SUN AND FOX SPORTS GO

Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (96-66, second in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Astros: Justin Verlander (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays: Diego Castillo (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE

Astros -243; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

ALDS

Houston leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE

Houston will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the ALDS.

The Rays are 48-33 in home games. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.69, Charlie Morton paces the staff with a mark of 3.05.

The Astros are 47-34 in road games. Houston has hit 288 home runs this season, third in the American League. Alex Bregman leads them with 41, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 69 extra base hits and is batting .291. Tommy Pham has 10 hits and is batting .263 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Bregman leads the Astros with 80 extra base hits and has 112 RBIs. George Springer is 8-for-29 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).