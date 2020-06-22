Heat to honor 2020 Carnival Scholarship recipients with special ceremony on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI– The Miami HEAT, in collaboration with their regional television partners at FOX Sports Sun, will present a one-hour program dedicated to the 16 recipients of this year’s Carnival Scholarship. These young men and women were originally scheduled to receive their scholarships in a live halftime ceremony at the AmericanAirlines Arena on March 14th, but circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from happening.

The one-hour special will debut tonight at 6:30 pm, prior to a re-air of the Miami HEAT’s opening night victory over the Grizzlies that started the 2019-20 campaign. The show will re-air following the conclusion of that game, with several additional airings slated in June and July.

In addition to interviews with current recipients, the program provides an in-depth look at the two critical components that shape the long educational journey for these students: HEAT Academy and the School to Work Mentor program. Now in its 13th year of existence, the School to Work Mentor program provides young high school students the opportunity to get real life advice and practical work experience throughout the school year. Over 100 young men and women visit the Carnival and Miami HEAT workplaces on a monthly basis to learn life lessons from the mentors they are matched with.

Other highlights of the presentation include personal testimonials from each recipient as well as a special online ceremony featuring the students, their mentors & representatives from the HEAT, Carnival, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and MDC Superintendent, Alberto Carvalho. Each student also received a personal laptop computer courtesy of Carnival Foundation and Dell.

2020 marks the 11th year that the Carnival Foundation has awarded these fully prepaid scholarships to college bound high school seniors. In total, more than 175 students have earned the benefits of over $4 million in awards.

The scholarship recipients are as follows:

Genesis Brown – Coral Gables Senior High School

Tomy Castillo – Miami Senior High School

Isaac Cordero – Miami Senior High School

Rogelio Diaz – SLAM Miami

Joel Fils-Aime – SLAM Miami

Ines Hernandez – Miami Jackson Senior High School

Randy Hernandez – Coral Gables Senior High School

Gisele Joseph – Miami Senior High School

Rochelle Leiva – Mater Academy East Charter School

Scarleth Meggs – Young Women’s Preparatory Academy

Darwin Perez – Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School

Katherine Ramirez-Lopez – Miami Senior High School

Isaiah Sharp – Miami Coral Park Senior High School

Phoenix Thrasybule-Pierre – Coral Gables Senior High School

Rose Toussaint – Miami Edison Senior High School

Asia Wilcox – Law Enforcement Officers High School

Upcoming Airdates

Monday, June 22nd at 6:30 pm – PREMIERE

Monday, June 22nd at 10:00 pm – Following Grizzlies vs HEAT re-air

Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:00 pm – Following HEAT vs Bucks re-air

Friday, June 25th at 10:00 pm – Following Hawks vs HEAT re-air

Saturday, June 26th at 6:30 pm – Following Wade Flashback Celebration

Tuesday, June 30th at 10:00 pm – Following Pistons vs HEAT re-air

Additional airings to follow in July – check local listings