TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State’s Braian Angola got a big surprise before Saturday’s game, when his mother flew in from Colombia to see his final home game.

The senior guard responded with one of his best games of the year. He scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half as the Seminoles rallied for an 85-76 victory over Boston College.

“I was focused on the game but looking at my mom. I didn’t see anyone else in the crowd,” said Angola, who made all seven field goal attempts and was 5 of 5 from the line in the second half.

Angola, who came to Florida State after two seasons at North Idaho Junior College, expected only his girlfriend, Kama Griffiths, would be here for Senior Day festivities. His junior college coaches surprised him on Friday but the biggest surprise was during pregame ceremonies when his mother, Ofelia Rodas, came on the court. Angola’s girlfriend, who plays professional basketball in Denmark, flew her in for the game.

“He’s had an emotional couple days having the people close to him make the effort to see him,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said.

The Seminoles (20-10, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed most of the game and were down 72-67 with 6:13 remaining before scoring nine straight points. Trent Forrest — who also had 21 points — keyed the run with seven points while Angola’s dunk with 5:04 left put Florida State up for good, 74-72.

Boston College (17-14, 7-11) went scoreless for 4:38 during the run and was 0 of 7 from the field with three turnovers.

“We lost our composure and got away with what was working. We didn’t get back on defense while they ratcheted it up and forced some turnovers,” coach Jim Christian said.

Jordan Chatman, who had 20 points, ended the run with two free throws with 1:35 remaining to make it 76-74. Florida State ended the game with a 9-2 run.

Ky Bowman led the Eagles with 22 points and Jerome Robinson added 16.

Angola had scored in double figures in Florida State’s first nine ACC games and was averaging 18.8 points in conference play before averaging 5.9 points and reaching double figures twice in the next six. He is hoping the past three games, where he scored in double figures and is averaging 15.3 points, has him back on track.

“We know our season is on the line. When we play from behind we play better. We start executing on offense and playing better defense,” Angola said.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles have their most overall and conference wins since 2010-11, when they went 21-13 and 9-7 in the ACC. They should be in position for an NIT berth, which would be their first postseason appearance since 2011.

Florida State: The Seminoles have reached the 20-win mark for the third straight season and the fourth time in the past five years. They are in a good spot to make consecutive NCAA Tournament trips for the first time since 2012.

TIP-INS

Florida State’s Phil Cofer, who had seven points, and Brandon Allen (0 points) were also honored before the game. … Boston College was 12 of 28 on 3-pointers and is 26 of 55 from beyond the arc in the past two games. … Forrest also had 10 rebounds for his first double-double.

FRESHMAN STANDOUT

Florida State’s Ike Obiagu, who had 16 blocks in his first 15 ACC games, has 18 in the past three including seven on Saturday. The freshman also had a career high 12 rebounds before fouling out.

UP NEXT

Boston College is the 12th seed and will face No. 13 Georgia Tech in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Florida State will be the eighth seed in the ACC Tournament and will take on No. 9 Louisville in the second round on Wednesday at 12 p.m.