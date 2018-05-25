FSU forward Phil Cofer granted another year of eligibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The NCAA has granted Florida State forward Phil Cofer‘s request for another year of eligibility.

Cofer and the school say learned of the decision on Friday.

The 6-foot-8 Cofer was a key player in the Seminoles’ run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament this past season. He started all 35 games, led the team in scoring — averaging 12.8 points per game — and was second in rebounding (5.1 per game).

Cofer missed most of the 2015-16 season due to a foot injury. He played in 11 games, which was one over the NCAA’s limit of 30 percent which would trigger a medical redshirt.

The decision means the Seminoles return four starters for the upcoming season and seven players that averaged 10 minutes or more of playing time.