FOX Sports Sun to televise 11 Tampa Bay Rays spring training games

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced today the network will televise 11 Rays Spring Training games throughout February and March. The 11-game slate, which features seven games vs. American League East division rivals and an exhibition at Tropicana Field, will provide fans with their first look at the Rays as they prepare for Opening Day 2020. Statewide television coverage begins Feb. 23 when the Rays host the New York Yankees at Charlotte Sports Park. In addition to televising the games, each broadcast will be made available for live streaming on FOX Sports GO. The 11-game schedule will feature a mix of play-by-play by On the call/notes: Dewayne Staats, analysis by Brian Anderson, reporting by Tricia Whitaker and special guest appearances in the broadcast booth.

Full schedule below:

Sunday, February 23 at 1 PM: vs New York Yankees | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: Dewayne Staats, Tricia Whitaker

Monday, February 24 at 1 PM vs Boston Red Sox | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: Dewayne Staats, Tricia Whitaker

Thursday, February 27 at 1 PM at New York Yankees | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: YES Network broadcast

Sunday, March 1 at 1 PM vs Minnesota Twins | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: Dewayne Staats, Tricia Whitaker

Wednesday, March 4 at 1 PM vs Toronto Blue Jays | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: Dewayne Staats, Tricia Whitaker

Saturday, March 7 at 1 PM vs Baltimore Orioles | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: Dewayne Staats, Tricia Whitaker

Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 PM vs Boston Red Sox | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: North / Central Florida only; Dewayne Staats, Brian Anderson, Tricia Whitaker

Monday, March 16 at 1 PM vs Atlanta Braves | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: Dewayne Staats, Brian Anderson, Tricia Whitaker

Thursday, March 19 at 1 PM vs Toronto Blue Jays | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: Dewayne Staats, Brian Anderson, Tricia Whitaker

Friday, March 20 at 1 PM vs Washington Nationals | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: Dewayne Staats, Brian Anderson, Tricia Whitaker

Tuesday, March 24 at 12:30 PM vs Prospects | SUN FSGO | On the call/notes: Exhibition at Tropicana Field; Dewayne Staats, Brian Anderson, Tricia Whitaker

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.