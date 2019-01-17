FOX Sports Sun to televise 11 Tampa Bay Rays spring training games

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2019) – FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced today the network will televise 11 Rays Spring Training games throughout February and March. The 11-game slate, featuring nine games out of Charlotte Sports Park, will provide Rays fans with their first look at the Rays as they prepare for Opening Day. Statewide television coverage begins Feb. 24 when the Rays host the New York Yankees. In addition to televising the games, each broadcast will be made available for live streaming on FOX Sports digital platforms. The 11-game schedule will feature a mix of play-by-play by Dewayne Staats, analysis by Brian Anderson and special guest appearances in the broadcast booth. Additionally, Tricia Whitaker will make her debut as the new in-game reporter.

Full schedule below:

Sun. February 24: 1 PM vs. New York Yankees on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: Staats, Anderson, Whitaker

Mon. February 25: 1 PM vs. Miami Marlins on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: Staats, Anderson, Whitaker

Wed. February 27: 1 PM vs. Boston Red Sox on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: Staats, Guests, Whitaker

*Sat. March 2: 1 PM vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: Staats, Guests, Whitaker

Wed. March 6: 1 PM vs. Baltimore Orioles on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: Staats, Guests, Whitaker

Sat. March 9: 1 PM vs. Baltimore Orioles on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: Staats, Guests, Whitaker

*Fri. March 15: 1 PM vs. Detroit Tigers on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: Staats, Anderson, Whitaker

Sat. March 16: 1 PM vs. Minnesota Twins on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: Staats, Anderson, Whitaker

Tue. March 19: 1 PM at. New York Yankees on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: YES Network Broadcast

Fri. March 22: 1 PM vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: Staats, Guests, Whitaker

Tue. March 26: 12:30 PM vs. Detroit Tigers on FOX Sports Sun. On the Call: Staats, Anderson, Whitaker

*Rays split squad

