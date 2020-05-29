FOX Sports Sun extends Tampa Bay Rays Rewinds into June

TAMPA, Fla. (April 29, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, updated the broadcast schedule for Rays Rewinds, featuring additional replays through the first half of June of Rays wins from the 2019 MLB season.

Continuing on Monday, June 1, Rays fans can tune in every day on FOX Sports Sun to watch Tampa Bay’s victories from last season in chronological order.

2019 Rewinds:

Day Date Time Matchup Original date Notes Mon 6/1/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays 7/2/19 Charlie Morton continued his dominant first half, allowing just one run while striking out 12 over seven innings. Tue 6/2/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays 7/6/19 Travis d’Arnaud hit a walk-off home run to give the Rays a 4-3 victory over the Yankees. Wed 6/3/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays 7/7/19 Morton struck out 10 and allowed just one run on five hits in Tampa’s 2-1 at Tropicana Field. Thu 6/4/20 12 PM; 7 PM; 12:30 AM Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles 7/12/19 The Rays sent 11 batters to the plate and collected a season-high seven runs in the first inning of a 16-4 win. Fri 6/5/20 7 PM; MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles 7/13/19 Tampa Bay rebounded from the first game of a doubleheader to win 12-4 in the nightcap. Sat 6/6/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles 7/14/19 The Rays nearly became the first team in MLB history to notch a combined perfect game in a 4-1 win at Camden Yards. Sun 6/7/20 12 PM; 4 PM; MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees 7/15/19 d’Arnaud clubbed three home runs to lead the Rays to a 5-4 victory in New York. Mon 6/8/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays 7/21/19 d’Arnaud connected on his first career grand slam to help Tampa Bay top the White Sox. Tue 6/9/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays 7/24/19 Guillermo Heredia delivered the big hit with a RBI double in the fifth inning, and Morton continued his 2019 dominance in a 3-2 win. Wed 6/10/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays 7/26/19 d’Arnaud stayed hot with nine RBIs in his past five games to help Tampa Bay topple Toronto. Thu 6/11/20 12 PM; 7 PM; 12:30 AM Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays 7/28/19 The Rays came back from seven runs down for the first time since Aug. 18, 2012. Fri 6/12/20 7 PM; MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox 7/30/19 The bullpen allowed just one run over 4 1/3 innings in the Rays’ big series-opening 6-5 win at Fenway Park. Sat 6/13/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox 7/31/19 Kevin Kiermaier hit a solo home run on the first pitch he saw from to give the Rays a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Sun 6/14/20 12 PM; 4 PM; MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox 8/1/19 Eric Sogard and Jesús Aguilar made a big impact to help the Rays sweep Boston.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

