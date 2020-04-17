Tampa Bay Rays Rewinds on FOX Sports Sun extended through April

TAMPA, Fla. (March 17, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to extend replays of Rays wins from the 2019 MLB season through April. ‘Rays Rewinds’ will complement ‘Rays Classics,’ which begin on Monday, April 20 with replays of the most memorable games in Rays history.

Broadcast schedule:

Fri. 4/17/20 at 7 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Indians; Original date: 5/23/19

NOTES: Ryan Yarbrough made his first appearance in the Majors since April 24 limited the Tribe to just two runs.

Sat. 4/18/20 at 12 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Indians; Original date: 5/25/19

NOTES: Brandon Lowe sparked Tampa Bay in a 6-2 victory over the Indians at Progressive Field.

Sun. 4/19/20 at 12 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Indians; Original date: 5/26/19

NOTES: Austin Meadows clubbed a leadoff home run and went 4-4 to power the Rays in a 6-3 win.

Tue. 4/21/20 at 12 PM: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays; Original date: 5/27/19

NOTES: Yonny Chirinos delivered five no-hit innings, helping the Rays top Toronto 8-3.

Thu. 4/23/20 at 12 PM: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays; Original date: 5/28/19

NOTES: Avisaíl García’s inside-the-park home run propelled Tampa Bay in a 3-1 win.

Sun. 4/26/20 at 12 PM: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays; Original date: 5/29/19

NOTES: A Willy Adames walk-off single helped the Rays secure a series sweep.

Tue. 4/28/20 at 12 PM: Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays; Original date: 5/30/19

NOTES: Tampa Bay jumped out to an 11-0 lead against the Twins.

Thu. 4/30/20 at 12 PM: Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers; Original date: 6/5/19

NOTES: Charlie Morton struck out eight and allowed just five hits over seven scoreless innings.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.