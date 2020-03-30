FOX Sports Sun announces ‘Tampa Bay Rays Rewinds’ schedule through mid-April

TAMPA, Fla. (March 30, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to continue televising Rays wins from the 2019 MLB season. Continuing on Wednesday, April 1, baseball fans can tune in every day on FOX Sports Sun to watch Tampa Bay’s victories from last season in chronological order.

Broadcast schedule:

Wed. 4/1/20, 9 AM & 8 PM: Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 4/17/19)

Tampa Bay rocketed 16 balls in play with an exit velocity of 100 mph or higher in an 8-1 win.

Thu. 4/2/20, 9 AM & 12 PM: Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 4/22/19)

Mike Zunino showed off his newfound dad power and blasted a go-ahead, two-run home run to break a 3-3 tie

Twitter Takeover: Rich Hollenberg

Sat. 4/4/20, 12 PM & 5 PM: Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 4/23/19)

Tampa Bay jumped out to an early lead en route to a 5-2 series-clinching win over the Royals at Tropicana Field

Sun. 4/5/20, 9 AM & 4 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox (original date: 4/27/19)

Yandy Díaz led off a 2-1 win with a 428-foot home run off David Price that raced over Fenway Park’s Green Monster.

Twitter Takeover: Doug Waechter

Mon. 4/6/20, 9 AM & 12 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox (original date: 4/28/19)

Pitcher Tyler Glasnow improved to a 5-0 on the season as the Rays avenged a previous weekend sweep.

Tue. 4/7/20, 9 AM & 8 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals (original date: 4/29/19)

Tampa Bay used early offense to take an 8-5 victory in the series opener against the Royals.

Twitter Takeover: Tricia Whitaker

Wed. 4/8/20, 9 AM, 12 PM & 7 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals (original date: 5/2/19)

Moments after being named the AL Rookie of the Month for April, Brandon Lowe connected on a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning to carry the Rays to a 3-1 win.

Thu. 4/9/20, 9 AM, 12 PM & 8 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles (original date: 5/3/19)

One day after being named AL Pitcher of the Month for April, Glasnow began to make his case for May in becoming the first six-game winner of the season.

Twitter Takeover: Rich Hollenberg

Fri. 4/10/20, 7 PM: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 5/6/19)

Blake Snell carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and controlled the strike zone, throwing 61 of his 83 pitches for strikes.

Sat. 4/11/20, 12 PM & 8 PM: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 5/7/19)

Brandon Lowe wasted no time giving the Rays an early lead, smacking a projected 405-foot leadoff home run in the Rays’ 6-3 win over the D-backs.

Twitter Takeover: Doug Waechter

Sun. 4/12/20, 9 AM & 12 PM: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 5/11/19)

Díaz connected on two home runs and delivered a career-high four RBIs to lead Tampa Bay past the Yankees.

Mon. 4/13/20, 9 AM & 8 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins (original date: 5/14/19)

Avisaíl García launched a 471-foot home run in the second inning to lead the Rays to a 4-0 win at Marlins Park.

Twitter Takeover: Tricia Whitaker

Tue. 4/14/20, 9 AM & 12 PM: Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins (original date: 5/15/19)

Anthony Bemboom connected on his first big league hit that ended up being the decisive run in the Rays’ 1-0 win.

Wed. 4/15/20, 9 AM & 7 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (original date: 5/18/19)

The Rays and Yankees found themselves in another extra innings nail-biter at Yankee Stadium.

Twitter Takeover: Rich Hollenberg

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

