FOX Sports Sun to replay Tampa Bay Rays wins from 2019 season

TAMPA, Fla. (March 18, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to replay Rays wins from the 2019 MLB season. Beginning on Thursday, March 19, baseball fans can tune in every day to watch Tampa Bay’s victories from last season in chronological order.

Broadcast schedule:

Thu. 3/19/20, 9 AM — Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 3/29/19)

Facing his ex-team, Charlie Morton struck out eight and the bullpen finished the first win of season at Tropicana Field.

Additional replays: 12 PM and 7 PM

Fri. 3/20/20, 12 PM — Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 3/30/19 )

Tyler Glasnow showcased his new delivery and he allowed just one run in five innings in the Rays’ 3-1 victory.

Additional replay: 8 PM

Sat. 3/21/20, 12 PM — Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 3/31/19)

Yonny Chirinos delivered one of the highlight pitching performances of the early season in a series-clinching win.

Additional replay: 7 PM

Sun. 3/22/20, 9 AM — Colorado Rockies at Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 4/1/19)

Behind home runs by Brandon Lowe and Kevin Kiermaier, the Rays won their fourth straight game.

Additional replay: 12 PM

Mon. 3/23/20, 9 AM — Colorado Rockies at Tampa Bay Rays (original date: 4/2/19)

Blake Snell tied a career high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings of work in the Rays’ shutout of the Rockies.

Additional replay: 8 PM

Tue. 3/24/20, 9 AM — Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants (original date: 4/5/19)

Behind a four-run first inning, the Rays began their three-city, nine-game road trip with a 5-2 win over the Giants.

Additional replay: 12 PM

Wed. 3/25/20, 9 AM — Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants (original date: 4/7/19)

Yandy Díaz continued his early season dominance, blasting a leadoff HR to help the Rays to a 3-0 win at Oracle Park.

Additional replay: 8 PM

Thu. 3/26/20, 9 AM — Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox (original date: 4/8/19)

Snell allowed one run and struck out 11 over six innings in the Rays’ 5-1 win versus the White Sox.

Additional replay: 12 PM

Fri. 3/27/20, 7 PM — Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox (original date: 4/9/19)

Austin Meadows recorded a career-high four hits, including a two-run home run, in a 10-5 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sat. 3/28/20, 12 PM — Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox (original date: 4/10/19)

Glasnow delivered one of the best pitching performances of his young career in the Windy City.

Additional replay: 8 PM

Sun. 3/29/20, 9 AM — Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays (original date: 4/12/19)

Meadows and Brandon Lowe each crushed towering home runs into Toronto’s upper deck.

Additional replays: 12 PM and 4 PM

Mon. 3/30/20, 9 AM — Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays (original date: 4/14/19)

Tampa Bay wrapped up a nine-game road trip by taking the rubber match against the Blue Jays, 8-4, at Rogers Centre. 12 PM

Additional replay: 8 PM

Tue. 3/31/20, 9 AM — Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles (original date: 4/16/19)

Avisail Garcia continued to swing a hot bat and gave the Rays a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning with a two-run homer.

Additional replay: 12 PM

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

