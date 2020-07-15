First look: FOX Sports Sun to televise Tampa Bay Rays intrasquad scrimmage

TAMPA, Fla. (July 15, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to televise the Rays’ Intrasquad Scrimmage on Tuesday, July 21 at 6 p.m. The shortened exhibition will deliver the first extended look at Rays baseball during camp as they prepare for Opening Day.

Play-by-play announcer Dewayne Staats and color analyst Brian Anderson will call the scrimmage from the FOX Sports Sun broadcast booth inside Tropicana Field.

