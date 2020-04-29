FOX Sports Sun opens the archives for May Tampa Bay Rays Classics and Rewinds

TAMPA, Fla. (April 29, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, unveiled new classic replays for the month of May featuring the most memorable wins in Rays history, in addition to more Rays rewinds of wins from 2019.

Continuing tonight with Game 2 of the 2008 American League Division Series, Rays fans can tune in throughout the month to watch the victories that helped shape the franchise. Classic replays will be televised statewide on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while 2019 rewinds will air on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Additional Rays classic replays will be announced at a later date.

Scroll below for schedules and airings through May 31.

Rays Classics:

Day Date Time Matchup Notes Fri 5/1/20 7 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox 2008 American League Division Series Game 4 Mon 5/4/20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays 2008 American League Championship Series Game 2 Wed 5/6/20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox 2008 American League Championship Series Game 3 Fri 5/8/20 7 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox 2008 American League Championship Series Game 4 Mon 5/11/20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays 2008 American League Championship Series Game 7 Wed 5/13/20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays 2008 World Series Game 2 Fri 5/15/20 7 PM MIDNIGHT New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game 162 Mon 5/18/20 9:30 AM 4 PM 10:30 PM Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays American League East rivals went the distance in an 18 inning showdown on Sept. 20, 2013 Wed 5/20/20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game 163 Tiebreaker Fri 5/22/20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Cleveland Indians vs. Tampa Bay Rays 2013 American League Wild Card Mon 5/25/20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays 2013 American League Division Series Game 3 Wed 5/27/20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Daniel Robertson with the walk-off grand slam on July 22, 2018 Fri 5/29/20 7 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland A’s 2019 American League Wild Card

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

2019 Rewinds:

Day Date Time Matchup Original Date Notes Thu 4/30/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers 6/5/19 Charlie Morton struck out eight and allowed just five hits over seven scoreless innings. Sun 5/3/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers 6/6/19 Travis d’Arnaud launched two home runs in Tampa Bay’s 6-1 win at Comerica Park. Tue 5/5/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox 6/7/19 Yonny Chirinos came up clutch in sixth-inning bases-loaded jam. Thu 5/7/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox 6/8/19 Ryan Yarbrough limited Boston to four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts. Sun 5/10/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox 6/9/19 Tampa Bay crushed four home runs in a 6-1 win at Fenway Park. Tue 5/12/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Oakland A’s vs. Tampa Bay Rays 6/10/19 In the seventh inning of a Rays win, Kevin Kiermaier showed off his Platinum Glove defense and his power at the plate. Thu 5/14/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays 6/14/19 Ji-Man Choi blasted a two-run home run off Angels reliever Cody Allen in the seventh inning. Sun 5/17/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays 6/16/19 Tampa Bay ended their seven-game homestand on a positive note beating the Angels. Tue 5/19/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland A’s 6/21/19 With one out in the ninth inning and the potential tying run at the plate, Emilio Pagan recorded his fourth save. Thu 5/21/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland A’s 6/23/19 The Rays turned it up on a Sunday with a couple of big innings and 15 hits, one shy of their season high. Sun 5/24/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins 6/27/19 5-plus hours, 18 innings and a win to spark the Rays. Tue 5/26/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays 6/29/19 Rookie Brendan McKay retired the first 16 hitters he faced, tossing six scoreless innings to lead the Rays to a 5-2 win. Thu 5/28/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays 6/30/19 Blake Snell struck out 12 and allowing just two runs over six innings of work in the Rays’ 6-2 win at Tropicana Field. Sun 5/31/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays 7/1/19 Tampa Bay opened July with a 6-3 win over Baltimore, powered by a three-run home run from Kiermaier.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

