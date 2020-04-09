FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays classic games replays

TAMPA, Fla. (April 9, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to replay the most memorable games in Rays history. Beginning on Monday, April 20, Rays fans can tune in throughout the month to re-watch the moments that helped shape the franchise. The inaugural Opening Day, Wade Boggs’ 3000th hit, Matt Garza’s no-hitter and the beginning of the Rays run through the American League Division Series are some of the top broadcasts that will be featured on FOX Sports Sun. Additional Rays classic replays will be announced at a later date.

Broadcast schedule:

Mon. 4/20/20 at 12 PM: Tampa Bay Devil Rays vs. Detroit Tigers

NOTES: The inaugural Opening Day on March 31, 1998.

REPLAYS: 7 PM & MIDNIGHT

Wed. 4/22/20 at 12 PM: Tampa Bay Devil Rays vs. Cleveland Indians

NOTES: Wade Boggs legendary 3000th hit comes in a Tampa Bay uniform on Aug. 7, 1999.

REPLAYS: 7 PM & MIDNIGHT

Fri. 4/24/20 at 7 PM: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers

NOTES: Pitcher Matt Garza throws a no-hitter on July 26, 2010.

REPLAY: 1 AM

Mon. 4/27/20 at 12 PM: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

NOTES: 2008 American League Division Series Game 1

REPLAYS: 7 PM & MIDNIGHT

Wed. 4/29/20 at 12 PM: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

NOTES: 2008 American League Division Series Game 2

REPLAYS: 7 PM & MIDNIGHT

Fri. 5/1/20 at 7 PM: Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

NOTES: 2008 American League Division Series Game 4

REPLAY: MIDNIGHT

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.