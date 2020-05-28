‘Tampa Bay Rays All-Access: At Home’ makes TV debut Friday night on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (May 28, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere a unique episode of “Rays All-Access” on Friday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. When the spread of the COVID-19 virus cut Spring Training short and postponed the start of the Major League Baseball season, FOX Sports Sun sought new ways to continue bringing Rays fans all-access coverage. How were Rays players and coaches handling the pandemic, and what were they doing during quarantine? Enter “Rays All- Access: At Home.”

Rays reporter Tricia Whitaker found out, interviewing them from her home over the past two months. Tune in and hear their stories in a round-up of those interviews featuring Rays Manager Kevin Cash and wife Emily, first base coach Ozzie Timmons, third base coach Rodney Linares, pitcher Blake Snell, newcomer Jose Martinez, infielder Willy Adames, second baseman Brandon Lowe and wife Madison and outfielder Austin Meadows and wife Alexis.

Watch an all-new “Rays All-Access: At Home” tomorrow before the start of the 2019 American League Wild Card game replay on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

Fri 05/29/20 PREMIERE: 6:30 PM Fri 05/29/2020 10 PM Mon 06/01/20 6:30 PM Tue 06/02/20 10 PM Wed 06/03/20 6:30 PM Wed 06/03/20 11:30 PM Thu 06/04/20 3 PM Thu 06/04/20 10 PM Fri 06/05/20 6:30 PM Sat 06/06/20 3 PM Sat 06/06/20 10 PM Sun 06/07/20 3 PM Mon 06/08/20 11:30 AM Mon 06/08/20 10 PM Tue 06/09/20 6:30 PM Wed 06/10/20 11:30 AM Thu 06/11/20 3 PM Thu 06/11/20 10 PM Thu 06/12/20 10 PM

