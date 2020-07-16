FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays television schedule for new 2020 season

VIEW AND DOWNLOAD THE FULL 2020 BROADCAST SCHEDULE HERE

TAMPA, Fla. (July 20, 2020) — FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced the network will produce and televise all 60 regular season Rays games as part of the new 2020 Major League Baseball season. Additionally, FOX Sports Sun will provide Rays fans with their first look at the team with televised coverage of Tampa Bay’s Intrasquad Scrimmage on Tuesday, July 21 at 6 p.m.

Opening Day coverage will start with a special, one-hour pregame show at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, when the Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tropicana Field will serve as the hub for FOX Sports Sun’s broadcasts with play-by-play announcer Dewayne Staats and color analyst Brian Anderson calling every game remotely. “Rays Live” pre-and-postgame shows will also originate from Tropicana Field. Doug Waechter and Orestes Destrade return as pre-and-postgame analysts, while Rich Hollenberg and Tricia Whitaker will serve as host and in-game reporter.

The broadcast schedule will be subject to change in accordance with Major League Baseball. Future channel changes and alternate channel information will be communicated when necessary throughout the season.

Every Rays game televised on FOX Sports Sun will be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of the Sinclair Regional Sports Networks’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Social Media Coverage

FOXSportsFlorida.com will bring Rays fans the latest news and highlights from the broadcast all season long.

Follow on Twitter: FOX Sports Sun– @FOXSportsFL FOX Sports Sun’s Rays Broadcast – @FOXSportsRays Dewayne Staats – @PositiontoWin Doug Waechter- @DougWaechter10 Orestes Destrade – @odestrade Rich Hollenberg – @RichonSports Tricia Whitaker – @TriciaWhitaker

Like on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FOXSportsFloridaFOXSportsSun/

Follow on Instagram: FOX Sports Sun – @foxsportsflorida FOX Sports Sun’s Rays Broadcast – @FOXSportsRays Dewayne Staats – @position_to_win Rich Hollenberg- @richholl Doug Waechter- @dougwaechter10 Tricia Whitaker- @triciawhitaker

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/SunSportsFOXSportsFL

Snapchat – foxsportsfl

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The Sinclair Regional Sports Networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.