FOX Sports Sun announces live postgame show schedule for Eastern Conference final vs. Washington Capitals

TAMPA, Fla. (May 8, 2018) – FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced plans to televise statewide postgame coverage throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals series between the Lightning and the Washington Capitals. Fans are encouraged to switch over to FOX Sports Sun or FOX Sports Florida immediately following every playoff game for live interviews, highlights and analysis. Statewide television coverage on FOX Sports Sun or FOX Sports Florida will begin immediately upon conclusion of each game, in addition to live streaming on FOX Sports GO.

Play-by-play announcer Rick Peckham and color analyst Brian Engblom will be on-site at Amalie Arena for all home games, while analyst Dave Andreychuk will join Peckham and Engblom on-site at Capital One Arena for road games. Analyst Bobby “The Chief” Taylor and host Paul Kennedy will anchor the Lightning Live postgame show from the FOX Sports studio.

Game 1: Friday, May 11 — Washington at Tampa Bay, live on FOX Sports GO following Game 1 and on FOX Sports Sun following Game 1.

Game 2: Sunday, May 13 — Washington at Tampa Bay, live on FOX Sports GO following Game 2 and on FOX Sports Sun following Game 2

Game 3: Tuesday, May 15 — Tampa Bay at Washington, live on FOX Sports GO following Game 3 and on FOX Sports Florida following Game 3

Game 4: Thursday, May 17 — Tampa Bay at Washington, live on FOX Sports GO following Game 4 and on FOX Sports Florida following Game 4

Game 5*: Saturday, May 19 — Washington at Tampa Bay, live on FOX Sports GO following Game 5 and on FOX Sports Florida following Marlins Live postgame

Game 6*: Monday, May 21 –– Tampa Bay at Washington, live on FOX Sports GO following Game 6 and on FOX Sports Sun following Game 6

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 23 — Washington at Tampa Bay, live on FOX Sports GO following Game 7 and on FOX Sports Sun following Game 7

* if necessary

Be sure to follow @FOXSportsBolts on Twitter for live coverage and information on the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Bolts coverage.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.