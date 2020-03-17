FOX Sports Sun to replay Tampa Bay Lightning wins in primetime

TAMPA, Fla. (March 17, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced plans to replay Lightning wins from the 2019-20 NHL season. Beginning on Sunday, March 22 through Tuesday, April 14, Bolts fans can watch primetime re-airs of some of the very best victories on the network with an additional re-air the following day at 9 a.m.

Broadcast schedule:

Sun. 3/22/20, 4 PM — Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (original date: 10/10/19)

Brayden Point had two goals and an assist in his season debut for the Bolts, a 7-3 win against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Tue. 3/24/20, 8 PM — Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins (original date: 10/17/19)

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves through overtime and four more in the shootout for the Bolts in a 4-3 victory against the Bruins at TD Garden.

Thu. 3/26/20, 8 PM — Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils (original date: 10/30/19)

Tyler Johnson scored 1:16 into overtime, and the Bolts rallied for a 7-6 win against the Devils at the Prudential Center.

Tue. 3/31/20, 8 PM — Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres (original date: 11/9/19)

Victor Hedman had the perfect send-off, scoring a power-play goal for the Bolts in a 5-3 victory against the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Global Series.

Thu. 4/2/20, 8 PM — Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers (original date: 11/14/19)

The Bolts tied their records for goals and power-play goals in a 9-3 win against the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena.

Sat. 4/4/20, 8 PM — Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens (original date: 12/28/19)

Steven Stamkos got his 800th NHL point, and Hedman had four assists for the Bolts in a 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena.

Mon. 4/6/20, 8 PM — Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres (original date: 12/31/19)

Alex Killorn scored two goals and the Bolts rallied for their fourth straight win, 6-4 against the Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Sun. 4/12/20, 4 PM — Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vancouver Canucks (original date: 1/7/20)

Carter Verhaeghe had his first NHL hat trick to help the Bolts extend their winning streak to eight games with a 9-2 victory.

Tue. 4/14/20, 8 PM — Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (original date: 1/17/20)

Vasilevskiy won his 10th straight start, and Anthony Cirelli scored his first NHL hat trick when the Bolts stopped the Jets 7-1 at Bell MTS Place.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NHL schedule

