FOX Sports Sun opens the vault for Tampa Bay Lightning Classic replays

TAMPA, Fla. (May 18, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, unveiled new classic replays for the month of May featuring the most memorable wins in Lightning history. Starting tomorrow, May 19 at 6 p.m. with the first ever regular season game in franchise history, Bolts fans can tune and watch the victories that helped shape the franchise. The weeknight airings will lead up to ‘Lightning Classic Saturday,’ featuring a full day of throwbacks on the network. Additional Lightning replays will be announced at a later date.

Replay schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Notes Replay Tue 5/19/20 5:30 PM Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Oct. 7, 1992: The first regular season game in franchise history ends in a 7-3 win for the Bolts. Lightning Classic Saturday: May 23 at 2 PM Tue 5/19/20 8 PM Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers April 18, 1996: The first playoff win in franchise history. Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 2 Lightning Classic Saturday: May 23 at 4:30 PM Thu 5/21/20 8 PM Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals April 20, 2003: The first playoff series win in franchise history. Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 6 Lightning Classic Saturday: May 23 at 7:30 PM Tue 5/26/20 6 PM Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins 2011 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 5 Lightning Classic Saturday: May 30 at 3 PM Tue 5/26/20 8 PM Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins 2011 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 7 Lightning Classic Saturday: May 30 at 5 PM Thu 5/28/20 8 PM Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Oct. 8, 2015: In the first three-on-three overtime in NHL history, the Bolts put away the Flyers. Lightning Classic Saturday: May 30 at 7 PM

*replay times are subject to change

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.