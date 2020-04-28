Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2004 Stanley Cup run ramps up on FOX Sports Sun
TAMPA, Fla. (April 28, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, clarified the replay schedule for every remaining Lightning win from the franchise’s 2004 Stanley Cup run. Continuing tonight through Game 7 of the 2004 Stanley Cup, Bolts fans can tune in on Tuesdays and Thursdays to re-watch the chase for the Stanley Cup. The weeknight airings will lead up to ‘Stanley Cup Run Saturday’ on FOX Sports Sun, featuring every series win for the week in sequential order. Following the Stanley Cup victory, fans can tune in to relive the Lightning victory parade with a postgame presentation on the network.
Replay schedule:
Tue. 4/28/20, at 6 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens
NOTES: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 2, at 1 PM
Tue. 4/28/20, at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens
NOTES: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 2 at 3 PM
Thu. 4/30/20, at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
NOTES: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 2 at 5 PM
Sat. 5/2/20, at 7 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
NOTES: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
REPLAY: Sun. May 3 at 9 AM
Tue. 5/5/20, at 6 PM: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
NOTES: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 9 at 1 PM
Tue. 5/5/20, at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers
NOTES: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 9 at 3 PM
Thu. 5/7/20, at 8 PM: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
NOTES: Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 9 at 5 PM
Sat. 5/9/20, at 7 PM: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
NOTES: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
REPLAY: Sun. May 10 at 10 AM
Tue. 5/12/20, at 6 PM: Calgary Flames vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
NOTES: Stanley Cup Game 2
REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 16 at 12 PM
Tue. 5/12/20, at 8:30 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames
NOTES: Stanley Cup Game 4
REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 16 at 2:30 PM
Thu. 5/14/20, at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames
NOTES: Stanley Cup Game 6
REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 16 at 4:30 PM
Sat. 5/16/20, at 7:30 PM: Calgary Flames vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
NOTES: Stanley Cup Game 7
REPLAY: Sun. May 17 at 9:30 AM
*replay dates are subject to change depending on NHL schedule
ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN
FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.
