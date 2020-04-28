Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2004 Stanley Cup run ramps up on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (April 28, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, clarified the replay schedule for every remaining Lightning win from the franchise’s 2004 Stanley Cup run. Continuing tonight through Game 7 of the 2004 Stanley Cup, Bolts fans can tune in on Tuesdays and Thursdays to re-watch the chase for the Stanley Cup. The weeknight airings will lead up to ‘Stanley Cup Run Saturday’ on FOX Sports Sun, featuring every series win for the week in sequential order. Following the Stanley Cup victory, fans can tune in to relive the Lightning victory parade with a postgame presentation on the network.

Replay schedule:

Tue. 4/28/20, at 6 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

NOTES: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1

REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 2, at 1 PM

Tue. 4/28/20, at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

NOTES: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2

REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 2 at 3 PM

Thu. 4/30/20, at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens

NOTES: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3

REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 2 at 5 PM

Sat. 5/2/20, at 7 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens

NOTES: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4

REPLAY: Sun. May 3 at 9 AM

Tue. 5/5/20, at 6 PM: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

NOTES: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1

REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 9 at 1 PM

Tue. 5/5/20, at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers

NOTES: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3

REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 9 at 3 PM

Thu. 5/7/20, at 8 PM: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

NOTES: Eastern Conference Finals Game 5

REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 9 at 5 PM

Sat. 5/9/20, at 7 PM: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

NOTES: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

REPLAY: Sun. May 10 at 10 AM

Tue. 5/12/20, at 6 PM: Calgary Flames vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

NOTES: Stanley Cup Game 2

REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 16 at 12 PM

Tue. 5/12/20, at 8:30 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames

NOTES: Stanley Cup Game 4

REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 16 at 2:30 PM

Thu. 5/14/20, at 8 PM: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames

NOTES: Stanley Cup Game 6

REPLAY: Stanley Cup Run Saturday: May 16 at 4:30 PM

Sat. 5/16/20, at 7:30 PM: Calgary Flames vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

NOTES: Stanley Cup Game 7

REPLAY: Sun. May 17 at 9:30 AM

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NHL schedule

