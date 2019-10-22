FOX Sports Sun announces Miami Heat television schedule for 2019-20 regular season

VIEW AND DOWNLOAD THE MIAMI HEAT’S 2019-20 BROADCAST SCHEDULE HERE

MIAMI (Oct. 22, 2019)– FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, announced today the network will produce and televise 78 regular season HEAT games as part of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Opening night coverage begins live from AmericanAirlines Arena at 6:30 p.m. with a special one-hour edition of the “HEAT Live” pregame show. The hour-long broadcast leads right up to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. as the HEAT host the Memphis Grizzlies. All broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour “HEAT Live” pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site. “HEAT Live” will originate from AmericanAirlines Arena for home games, while away games will be anchored from the FOX Sports studio.

HEAT original Eric Reid returns for his 32nd season as play-by-play announcer, while former HEAT point guard John Crotty is back for his second season as color analyst. Veteran HEAT broadcaster Jason Jackson is back for his 16th season as host and in-game reporter. He’ll be joined by former WNBA All-Star and second-year HEAT analyst Ruth Riley Hunter during each of the team’s home pre-and- postgame shows. Ten-year broadcast team veteran Kristen Hewitt and Will Manso round out the trio of host / reporters. Miami’s original head coach, Ron Rothstein, will serve as an analyst once again throughout season.

The popular “Inside the HEAT” series returns and will feature player profiles and episodes offering behind-the-scenes access to other aspects of the team and its operations — all designed to bring the fans closer to their favorite team. There are eleven new episodes scheduled to air throughout the upcoming season.

All 78 HEAT games televised on FOX Sports Sun will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

NEW THIS SEASON

New Desk

FOX Sports Sun will debut the an all-new sew set location inside the AmericanAirlines Arena on opening night. The new desk will be visible to fans as they walk through the new Bacardi Ocho Suite Level.

Kathryn Phillips

FOX Sports Sun will feature new content across the network’s digital platforms with the addition of Kathryn Phillips to the reporter roster. Phillips will cover every HEAT home game with an emphasis on engaging fans and providing behind the scenes coverage of the broadcasts. An Oklahoma native and Florida State University graduate, Phillips will make her digital debut with FOX Sports Sun after spending the past two years as a host and reporter for Seminole Productions’ ACC Network broadcasts. Follow her on Twitter at @kathryn_phil.

About FOX Sports Florida / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for the past 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.