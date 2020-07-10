FOX Sports Sun announces Miami Heat broadcast schedule for 2019-20 NBA restart

MIAMI (July 10, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, announced today the network will televise all eight HEAT seeding games upon resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season. All broadcasts will feature half-hour “HEAT Live” pregame shows, along with extended postgame coverage.

Additionally, FOX Sports Sun will provide HEAT fans with their first look at the team with televised coverage of all three scheduled scrimmages. The first scrimmage on Wednesday, July 22 vs. the Sacramento Kings and third scrimmage on Tuesday, July 28 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies will air live on FOX Sports Sun, while the second scrimmage on Saturday, July 25 vs. the Utah Jazz will air after tape delay. All three scrimmages will be available live on FOX Sports GO.

AmericanAirlines Arena will serve as the hub for FOX Sports Sun’s broadcasts with play-by-play announcer Eric Reid and color analyst John Crotty calling every HEAT game remotely. The “HEAT Live” pregame, postgame and halftime show will also originate from AmericanAirlines Arena with host Jason Jackson, analyst Ruth Riley-Hunter and former HEAT Head Coach Ron Rothstein.

Every HEAT seeding game and scrimmage televised on FOX Sports Sun will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Scrimmage schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Network Live Stream Wed July 22 8 PM Sacramento Kings vs. Miami HEAT FOX Sports Sun FOX Sports GO Sat July 25 4 PM Miami HEAT at Utah Jazz FOX Sports Sun (Tape Delay) FOX Sports GO Tue July 28 2 PM Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami HEAT FOX Sports Sun FOX Sports GO

Seeding schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Network Live Stream Sat Aug. 1 1 PM Miami HEAT at Denver Nuggets FOX Sports Sun FOX Sports GO Mon Aug. 3 1:30 PM Toronto Raptors vs. Miami HEAT FOX Sports Sun FOX Sports GO Tue Aug. 4 6:30 PM Boston Celtics vs. Miami HEAT FOX Sports Sun FOX Sports GO Thu Aug. 6 4 PM Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks FOX Sports Sun FOX Sports GO Sat Aug. 8 7:30 PM Phoenix Suns vs. Miami HEAT FOX Sports Sun FOX Sports GO Mon Aug. 10 8 PM Indiana Pacers vs. Miami HEAT FOX Sports Sun FOX Sports GO Wed Aug. 12 8 PM Miami HEAT at Oklahoma City Thunder FOX Sports Sun FOX Sports GO Fri Aug. 14 TBA Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers FOX Sports Sun FOX Sports GO

