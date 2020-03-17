FOX Sports Sun to replay Miami HEAT wins in primetime

MIAMI (March 17, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, announced plans to replay HEAT wins from the 2019-20 NBA season. Beginning on Wednesday, March 18 through Tuesday, April 14, HEAT fans can watch primetime re-airs on every date the HEAT were previously scheduled to play.

Broadcast schedule:

Wed. 3/18/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks (original date: 10/26/19)

After falling behind by 21 points in the third quarter, the HEAT stormed back to reclaim the lead and beat the Bucks in overtime.

Fri. 3/20/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT vs Chicago Bulls (original date: 12/8/19)

The HEAT defeated the Bulls in overtime to move their record to 10-0 at home.

Mon. 3/23/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT at Toronto Raptors (original date: 12/3/19)

The HEAT handed the Raptors their first loss at home and downed the defending champs in overtime.

Wed. 3/25/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT vs Philadelphia 76ers (original date: 12/28/19)

The HEAT kept their perfect record in overtime going thanks to a number of strong performances on both ends of the floor.

Sat. 3/28/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT vs Sacramento Kings (original date: 1/20/20)

Miami made some crucial plays late and defeated the Kings to improve to a league-best 19-1 at home.

Mon. 3/30/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT at Washington Wizards (original date: 1/22/20)

Powered by some timely shooting from a red-hot rookie, Miami prevailed over the Wizards and moved their OT record to a franchise-best 8-0.

Wed. 4/1/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT vs Atlanta Hawks (original date: 12/10/19)

Thanks to three 30-point scorers, the HEAT came back from a six-point deficit with 59.9 seconds left in regulation and defeated the Hawks in OT.

Fri. 4/3/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT at Dallas Mavericks (original date: 12/14/19)

Although the HEAT gave up an early 24-point lead, they responded to adversity in a tough environment and defeated the Mavs in overtime.

Sun. 4/5/20, 4 PM — Miami HEAT vs Utah Jazz (original date: 12/23/19)

In what was a tightly-contested affair throughout, the HEAT used a big run in the fourth to topple the Jazz.

Tue. 4/7/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT vs Portland Trailblazers (original date: 1/5/20)

Multiple double-figure scorers and solid ball movement helped Miami take down Rip City.

Thu. 4/9/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT vs Milwaukee Bucks (original date: 3/2/20)

Milwaukee was no match for Miami, again, thanks to some great defense and locked in shooting from deep.

Sat. 4/11/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT at Philadelphia 76ers (original date: 12/18/19)

Thanks to some fantastic defense and timely shooting by a number of guys, the HEAT held and handed their first home loss.

Mon. 4/13/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT vs Cleveland Cavaliers (original date: 2/22/20)

On a historic night where Dwyane Wade’s jersey was retired, the HEAT did not disappoint and dropped the Cavs.

Tue. 4/14/20, 8 PM — Miami HEAT at Washington Wizards (original date: 3/8/20)

Thanks to a 25-6 run to close out the game and a powerful performance by Bam, the HEAT whipped the Wizards in DC.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NBA schedule

