FOX Sports Sun announces Miami HEAT NBA Finals replays

Weeknight replays starting in April lead up to ‘Championship Saturdays’

“Inside the HEAT: Dwyane Wade” will premiere on Thursday, April 23

Championship Parades and Dwyane Wade Celebration re-air this month

MIAMI (April 15, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, announced plans to replay 2006, 2012 and 2013 HEAT NBA Finals victories. Starting on Tuesday, April 21, HEAT fans can tune in on Tuesdays and Thursdays to re-watch the most memorable wins in franchise history. The weeknight replays will lead up to ‘Championship Saturday’ on FOX Sports Sun, featuring every win in sequential order and the corresponding championship parade down Biscayne Boulevard. The programming schedule for the rest of April is listed below. Additional HEAT replays, including the 2013 NBA Finals, will be announced at a later date

April will yield new HEAT programming with the premiere of “Inside the HEAT: Dwyane Wade” on Thursday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. “Inside the HEAT: Dwyane Wade” celebrates the career of a three-time NBA Champion and future NBA Hall of Famer whose jersey forever hangs from the rafters inside AmericanAirlines Arena. In addition to the debut episode, FOX Sports Sun will also re-air the Dwyane Wade FLASHBACK Celebration on Saturday, April 18th at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

Broadcast schedule:

Sat. 4/18/20 at 7 PM: Dwyane Wade FLASHBACK Celebration

NOTES: Replay on Sun. April 26 at 2:30 PM

Tue. 4/21/20 at 6 PM: Miami HEAT vs. Dallas Mavericks, 2006 NBA Finals Game 3

NOTES: ‘Championship Saturday’ replay at 12 PM

Tue. 4/21/20 at 8:30 PM: Miami HEAT vs. Dallas Mavericks, 2006 NBA Finals Game 4

NOTES: ‘Championship Saturday’ replay at 2:30 PM

Thu. 4/23/20 at 8 PM: Miami HEAT vs. Dallas Mavericks, 2006 NBA Finals Game 5

NOTES: ‘Championship Saturday’ replay at 5 PM

Thu. 4/23/20 at 10:30 PM: Inside the HEAT: Dwyane Wade — Premiere

Replay Schedule

Sat. April 25 at 11:30 AM

Sun. April 26 at 9 AM

Sun. April 26 at 6:30 PM

Tue. April 28 at 11 PM

Wed. April 29 at 11 AM

Sat. 4/25/20 at 7:30 PM: Miami HEAT at Dallas Mavericks, 2006 NBA Finals Game 6

NOTES: Replay on Sun. April 26 at 9:30 AM

Sat. 4/25/20 at 10 PM: Miami HEAT Championship Parade

NOTES: Replay on Sun. April 26 at 12 PM

Tue. 4/28/20 at 6 PM: Miami HEAT at Oklahoma City Thunder, 2012 NBA Finals Game 2

NOTES: ‘Championship Saturday’ replay at 12 PM

Tue. 4/28/20 at 8:30 PM: Miami HEAT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 2012 NBA Finals Game 3

NOTES: ‘Championship Saturday’ replay at 2:30 PM

Thu. 4/30/20 at 8 PM: Miami HEAT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 2012 NBA Finals Game 4

NOTES: ‘Championship Saturday’ replay at 5 PM

Sat. 5/2/20 at 7:30 PM: Miami HEAT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 2012 NBA Finals Game 5

NOTES: Replay on Sun. May 3 at 9:30 AM

Sat. 5/2/20 at 10 PM: Miami HEAT Championship Celebration

NOTES: Replay on Sun. May 3 at 12 PM

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NBA schedule

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.