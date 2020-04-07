FOX Sports Sun to televise Miami HEAT NBA 2K simulations

MIAMI (April 7, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, announced plans to televise NBA 2K simulations of postponed HEAT games from the 2019-20 season starting tonight, Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The NBA will produce every simulation and deliver to FOX Sports Sun for TV distribution. Each NBA 2K simulation will feature the HEAT against their originally scheduled opponent from the remaining 2019-20 schedule. The HEAT will take on the Pacers tonight with subsequent games against the Pistons, Celtics, Hornets, and Raptors.

Every NBA 2K simulation will air on FOX Sports Sun before previously scheduled replays of HEAT wins from earlier this season.

Simulation schedule:

Tue. 4/7/20, at 6:30 PM: Miami HEAT vs Indiana Pacers

Thu. 4/9/20, at 6:30 PM: Miami HEAT vs Detroit Pistons

Sat. 4/11/20, at 6:30 PM: Miami HEAT vs Boston Celtics

Mon. 4/13/20, at 6:30 PM: Miami HEAT at Charlotte Hornets

Tue. 4/14/20, at 6:30 PM: Miami HEAT vs. Toronto Raptors

