FOX Sports Sun presents the best of Dwyane Wade with ten Classic games

MIAMI (June 7, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, announced plans to feature Dwyane Wade with replays of 10 of his best non-Finals games over the next two weeks. Starting Monday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. with Wade’s first ever playoff game vs. the Charlotte Hornets, HEAT fans can tune in and relive the legendary games and moments that cemented his NBA legacy. All replays will tip off weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 20, FOX Sports Sun will televise a Wade marathon with four consecutive replays leading into a re-air of the FLASHBACK Celebration. The marathon will begin at 12 p.m. with the FLASHBACK Celebration set for 10:30 p.m. Additionally, 15 airings of vintage “Inside the HEAT” episodes centered around Wade will be featured on the network.

Best of D. Wade Schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Notes Mon 6/8/20 7:30 PM Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami HEAT April 18, 2004: In his first career playoff game, Wade goes off with 21 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds, including the game winner. Tue 6/9/20 7:30 PM Miami HEAT at New York Knicks March 15, 2005: Wade scores 24 points and sinks the game-winner in Madison Square Garden to help Miami clinch a playoff spot. Wed 6/10/20 7:30 PM New York Knicks vs. Miami HEAT Feb. 28, 2009: Wade’s final stat line – 46 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks, a bloody lip. Thu 6/11/20 7:30 PM Chicago Bulls vs. Miami HEAT March 9, 2009: Wade nails the game-winning 3 pointer at the buzzer in double overtime and drops “This is My House” on the roaring crowd. Fri 6/12/20 7:30 PM Utah Jazz vs. Miami HEAT March 14, 2009: Wade scores 50 points in a triple overtime victory to surpass Alonzo Mourning as the franchise’s all-time scoring leader. Mon 6/15/20 7:30 PM New York Knicks vs. Miami HEAT April 12, 2009: Wade drops a career-high 55 points – his third 50 point game in the second half of the season. Tue 6/16/20 7:30 PM New York Knicks vs. Miami HEAT Feb. 27, 2018: In his sixth game back with the HEAT, Wade scores 15 of the team’s final 17 points, including the game-winning jumper with six seconds remaining. Wed 6/17/20 7:30 PM Golden State Warriors vs. Miami HEAT Feb. 27, 2019: A fully-loaded Warriors squad left Miami with a loss after Wade dropped 25 points off the bench, including the step back game-winner at the buzzer. Thu 6/18/20 7:30 PM Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami HEAT April 9, 2019: Wade led the team with 30 points in his final home game. Fri 6/19/20 7:30 PM Miami HEAT at Brooklyn Nets April 10, 2019: In his final game, Wade went out on top with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, the last of which went to his career teammate in Udonis Haslem.

