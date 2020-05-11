FOX Sports Sun is going streaking with the Miami HEAT

MIAMI (May 11, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, announced plans to replay each game of the HEAT’s 2013 27-game win streak. Starting tomorrow, May 12 at 6 p.m. with the first win in Toronto on Feb. 3, 2013, FOX Sports Sun will feature every win in consecutive order on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 6.

The HEAT’s 27- game win streak in 2013 still stands as the second-longest single-season win streak in NBA history. The accomplishment captivated the NBA over a 53 day span and featured 13 home games, 14 road games, 17 double digit victories and 20 different teams.

Streak schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Original Date Tue 5/12/20 6 PM Miami HEAT at Toronto Raptors #1- Feb. 3, 2013 Tue 5/12/20 8:30 PM Charlotte Bobcats vs. Miami HEAT #2 – Feb. 4, 2013 Thu 5/14/20 8 PM Houston Rockets vs. Miami HEAT #3 – Feb.6, 2013 Sat 5/16/20 5 PM Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami HEAT #4 – Feb. 8, 2013 Sat 5/16/20 7:30 PM Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami HEAT #5 – Feb. 10, 2013 Sun 5/17/20 12 PM Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami HEAT #6 – Feb. 12, 2013 Sun 5/17/20 2:30 PM Miami HEAT at Oklahoma City Thunder #7 – Feb. 14, 2013 Tue 5/19/20 6 PM Miami HEAT at Atlanta Hawks #8 – Feb. 20, 2013 Tue 5/19/20 8:30 PM Miami HEAT at Chicago Bulls #9 – Feb. 21, 2013 Thu 5/21/20 8 PM Miami HEAT at Philadelphia 76ers #10 – Feb. 23, 2013 Sat 5/23/20 5 PM Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami HEAT #11 – Feb. 24, 2013 Sat 5/23/20 7:30 PM Sacramento Kings vs. Miami HEAT #12 – Feb. 26, 2013 Sun 5/24/20 12 PM Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami HEAT #13 – March 1, 2013 Sun 5/24/20 2:30 PM Miami HEAT at New York Knicks #14 – March 3, 2013 Tue 5/26/20 6 PM Miami HEAT at Minnesota Timberwolves #15 – March 4, 2013 Tue 5/26/20 8:30 PM Orlando Magic vs. Miami HEAT #16 – March 6, 2013 Thu 5/28/20 8 PM Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami HEAT #17 – March 8, 2013 Sat 5/30/20 5 PM Indiana Pacers vs. Miami HEAT #18 – March 10, 2013 Sat 5/30/20 7:30 PM Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami HEAT #19 – March 12, 2013 Sun 5/31/20 12 PM Miami HEAT at Philadelphia 76ers #20 – March 13, 2013 Sun 5/31/20 2:30 PM Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks #21 – March 15, 2013 Tue 6/2/20 6 PM Miami HEAT at Toronto Raptors #22 – March 17, 2013 Tue 6/2/20 8:30 PM Miami HEAT at Boston Celtics #23 – March 18, 2013 Thu 6/4/20 8 PM Miami HEAT at Cleveland Cavaliers #24 – March 20, 2013 Sat 6/6/20 2:30 PM Detroit Pistons vs. Miami HEAT #25 – March 22, 2013 Sat 6/6/20 5 PM Charlotte Bobcats vs. Miami HEAT #26 – March 24, 2013 Sat 6/6/20 7:30 PM Miami HEAT at Orlando Magic #27 – March 25, 2013

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NBA schedule

