FOX Sports Sun restarts the 2019-20 season with Miami Heat win replays

MIAMI (June 19, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, announced plans to replay HEAT victories from the 2019-20 NBA season in chronological order. Starting tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a replay of the regular season opener vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, HEAT fans across South Florida can tune into FOX Sports Sun four nights a week to watch the wins that shaped Miami’s season.

Broadcast schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Original date Notes Mon 6/22/20 7:30 PM Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami HEAT 10/23/19 Miami topped Memphis 120 – 101 in the regular season opener. Tue 6/23/20 7:30 PM Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks 10/26/19 After falling behind by 21 points in the third quarter, the HEAT stormed back to reclaim the lead and beat the Bucks in overtime. Fri 6/26/20 7:30 PM Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami HEAT 10/29/19 Jimmy Butler made his HEAT debut and rookie Tyler Herro stole the show with a team-high 29 points. Sat 6/27/20 7:30 PM Houston Rockets vs. Miami HEAT 11/3/19 The HEAT couldn’t be stopped, as they set franchise records for points in a first quarter (46) and point differential after one (+32). Mon 6/29/20 7:30 PM Miami HEAT at Phoenix Suns 11/7/19 Goran Dragić scorched his former team and Jimmy Butler set the tone in a 124 – 108 win at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tue 6/30/20 7:30 PM Detroit Pistons vs. Miami HEAT 11/12/19 Rookie Kendrick Nunn, Butler and Dragić led the way as the HEAT held on late to push past the Pistons.

