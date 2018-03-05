FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays 2018 broadcast schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced Monday the network will produce and televise 159 Rays regular season games as part of the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Opening Day coverage begins live from Tropicana Field with a special, one-hour pregame show, starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, when the Rays host the Boston Red Sox. All broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour Rays Live pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site. Rays Live will originate from Tropicana Field for home games, while away games will air from the FOX Sports studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Dewayne Staats returns this year for his 21st season as play-by-play announcer for the Rays and will be joined in the booth by former MLB pitcher Brian Anderson. Staats enters his 41st year broadcasting baseball, while Anderson enters his 10th season providing color commentary on our network. Orestes Destrade and former Rays pitcher Doug Waechter return as analysts, while Rich Hollenberg is back for his fifth season as host. Michelle Margaux rounds out the broadcast team as the new lead in-game reporter and host of select “Inside the Rays” episodes.

All 159 Rays games televised on FOX Sports Sun will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

In addition to the 159 games on FOX Sports Sun, a trio of Rays games will be nationally televised on FS1 to round out the complete 162-game broadcast schedule: Thursday, June 14, at 7:05 p.m. vs. New York Yankees, Saturday, June 23, at 4:10 p.m. vs. New York Yankees and Saturday, Sept. 1, at 7:10 p.m. vs. Cleveland Indians.

FOX Sports Sun will join the Rays in celebrating the team’s 20th anniversary season throughout the summer by televising special in-game features looking back at the past two decades of baseball in Tampa Bay, welcoming former Rays players to join the broadcast during games and more.

Going beyond just coverage of games, FOX Sports Sun’s partnership with the Rays provides fans with more opportunities to get to know the team and its players. Nine half-hour episodes of the popular “Inside the Rays” are planned this year and will include player profiles with rare behind-the-scenes stories and interviews, plus episodes offering inside access to other aspects of the team and its operations.

Be sure to tune in and follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter and Instagram, and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Tampa Bay Rays coverage.

About FOX Sports Florida / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.