FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Lightning television schedule for 2019-20 season

VIEW AND DOWNLOAD THE TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING’S 2019-20 BROADCAST SCHEDULE HERE

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2019) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the network will produce and televise 71 regular season Lightning games as part of the 2019-20 National Hockey League season.

Opening night coverage begins live from AMALIE Arena with a special one-hour pregame at 6 p.m. when the Lightning open up the season vs. the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 3. All home broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour “Lightning Live” pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site, while away games will be anchored from the FOX Sports studio.

Play-by-play announcer Rick Peckham returns for his final season, alongside color analyst Brian Engblom, to provide viewers with expert commentary throughout the season. This season marks five years in the broadcast booth for the Peckham-Engblom pairing. “Lightning Live” host Paul Kennedy will be joined once again throughout the season by Bobby “The Chief” Taylor and Dave Andreychuk as analysts during pregame, postgame and intermission. Former Lightning winger Adam Hall also returns in his role from last season as analyst for select games.

All 71 Tampa Bay Lightning games televised on FOX Sports Sun will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Going beyond just coverage of games, FOX Sports Sun’s partnership with the Lightning provides fans with more opportunities to get to know the team and its players. Six “Inside the Lightning Live” broadcasts are scheduled with plans to feature live guests and all-new content. Paul Kennedy will host these special broadcasts, which will air before six pregame shows and highlight Lightning hockey on and off the ice. An additional three episodes of the Emmy Award winning “Inside the Lightning” series are planned this year and will include player and coaches profiles, with exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and interviews.

Of the Lightning’s complete 82-game schedule, FOX Sports Sun will not air 11 games due to national television exclusivity.

NEW THIS SEASON

FOX Sports Sun in Sweden

As part of the NHL’s Global Series, the Lightning will play the Buffalo Sabres in Stockholm on Nov. 8 and 9 at Ericsson Globe. FOX Sports Sun will televise the Nov. 9 game with live coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

“Lightning Morning Skate Show” Expands

Following a successful test run during last year’s first round playoff series, FOX Sports Sun will bring the “Lightning Morning Skate Show” to the network at 10:30 a.m. on home game days.

Kailey Mizelle

FOX Sports Sun will feature new content across the network’s digital platforms with the addition of Kailey Mizelle to the reporter roster. Mizelle will cover every Lightning home game with an emphasis on engaging fans and providing behind the scenes coverage of the broadcasts. A Central Florida native and University of Florida graduate, Mizelle returns to Florida having spent the past year as a sideline reporter for the Buckeye Sports Network and covering various aspects of the NFL for The Football Girl. Mizelle has also covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, South Florida Bulls and local high schools with an added two years’ covering high school football and currently serves as co-host of “Under the Lights: Florida High School Football Final” on FOX Sprots Florida. Follow her on Twitter at @KaileyMizelle.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for the past 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.