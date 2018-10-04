FOX Sports Florida to televise 2 Orlando Magic preseason game

ORLANDO, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to televise two Magic preseason games in anticipation of the 2018-19 NBA regular season.

The Orlando Magic versus Miami HEAT preseason game on Monday, Oct. 8 and Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies preseason game on Wednesday, Oct. 10 will each be televised throughout North / Central Florida. Live coverage will begin at tip-off time. In addition to television coverage, each game will be live streamed on the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app, in conjunction with the Amway Center and the Magic Radio Network, will also provide live streaming coverage of the Magic’s preseason games vs. Flamengo (Brazil) on Friday, Oct. 5 and vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Oct. 12.

