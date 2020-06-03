FOX Sports Florida features Tracy McGrady with three Orlando Magic classic replays

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 3, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to feature NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady this week with a trio of classic replays celebrating some of his best games as a member of the Magic. Starting Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. with a replay of McGrady leading Orlando to victory over Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers, Magic fans can watch three vintage games over three consecutive nights on the network. Additional Magic replays will be announced at a later date.

Replay schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Notes Replay Thu 6/4/20 7 PM Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers March 28, 2001: McGrady scores 44 points in a back-and-forth battle with Allen Iverson. Magic Classic Saturday: June 6 at 3 PM Fri 6/5/20 7 PM Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic December 25, 2003: On Christmas Day, McGrady scores 41 points in a head-to-head matchup with LeBron James. Magic Classic Saturday: June 6 at 5:30 PM Sat 6/6/20 7:30 PM Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic March 10, 2004: McGrady scores a team-record 62 points June 7 at 7 PM

*replay start times are subject to change depending on NBA schedule

