FOX Sports Florida announces Orlando Magic television schedule for 2019-2020 regular season

ORLANDO, Fla. (Oct. 18, 2019)– FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, announced today the network will produce and televise all 82 regular season Magic games as part of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Opening night coverage begins live from Amway Center at 6 p.m. with a special one-hour edition of the “Magic Live” pregame show. Magic CEO Alex Martins, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and Head Coach Steve Clifford are tentatively scheduled for live interviews during the pregame show. The hour-long broadcast leads right up to tip-off at 7 p.m. as the Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers. All broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour “Magic Live” pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site. “Magic Live” will originate from Amway Center for home games, while away games will be anchored from the FOX Sports studio.

Play-by-play announcer David Steele returns alongside former Magic player Jeff Turner as color analyst to provide viewers with expert commentary throughout the season. This season marks seven years calling games together for the Steele-Turner pairing. Paul Kennedy, Dante Marchitelli and Scott Anez also return as hosts of “Magic Live,” while former Magic Head Coach Brian Hill, former Magic teammates Bo Outlaw and Nick Anderson and former Magic forward Quentin Richardson will round out the group of on-air analysts during pregame, postgame and halftime.

The popular “Inside the Magic” series returns and will feature player profiles and episodes offering behind-the-scenes access to other aspects of the team and its operations — all designed to bring the fans closer to their favorite team. There are eight new episodes scheduled to air throughout the upcoming season.

All 82 Magic games televised on FOX Sports Florida will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

NEW THIS SEASON

Quentin Richardson

The 13-year NBA veteran and former Magic forward will appear on select broadcasts throughout the season as a pre-post-and-halftime studio analyst. Richardson comes to FOX Sports Florida with multimedia experience having spent the last year as co-host of the “Knuckleheads” podcast on The Players’ Tribune.

Friday Night Magic

Friday night home games, dubbed “Friday Night Magic,” are back to capture the excitement outside on Church Street as pregame, postgame and halftime shows will originate from the outdoor set.

Paige Sterner

FOX Sports Florida will feature new content across the network’s digital platforms with the addition of Paige Sterner to the reporter roster. Sterner will cover every Magic home game with an emphasis on engaging fans and providing behind the scenes coverage of the broadcasts. An Orlando native and University of Central Florida graduate, Sterner will make her digital debut with FOX Sports Florida after spending the past three seasons on the Magic communications staff. Follow her on Twitter at @PaigeSterner.

