FOX Sports Florida announces Orlando Magic TV schedule for 2018-19 season

ORLANDO, Fla. (Oct. 12, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, announced today the network will produce and televise all 82 regular season Magic games as part of the 2018-19 National Basketball Association season.

Opening night coverage begins live from Amway Center at 6 p.m. with a special one-hour edition of the Magic Live pregame show. Magic CEO Alex Martins is scheduled to join the pregame show. The hour-long broadcast leads right up to tip-off at 7 pm as the Magic host the Miami HEAT. All broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour Magic Live pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site. Magic Live will originate from Amway Center for home games, while away games will be anchored from the FOX Sports studio.

Play-by-play announcer David Steele returns alongside former Magic player Jeff Turner as color analyst to provide viewers with expert commentary throughout the season. This season marks six years calling games together for the Steele-Turner pairing. Paul Kennedy and Dante Marchitelli also return as hosts of Magic Live, while former Magic Head Coach Brian Hill, former Magic teammates Bo Anderson and Nick Anderson and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie round out the group of on-air analysts during pregame, postgame and halftime.

The popular “Inside the Magic” series returns and will feature player profiles and episodes offering behind-the-scenes access to other aspects of the team and its operations — all designed to bring the fans closer to their favorite team. There are six new episodes scheduled to air throughout the upcoming season.

All 82 Magic games televised on FOX Sports Florida will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Download the full broadcast schedule HERE.

NEW THIS SEASON

FOX Sports Florida in Mexico

As part of the NBA’s Mexico City Games, the Magic will play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Dec. 13 and the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. FOX Sports Florida will televise each game with live coverage starting a half-hour before tip-off.

30th Anniversary Celebration

FOX Sports Florida will join the Magic in celebrating their 30th anniversary season by enhancing the broadcast during the team’s scheduled classic nights. Fans tuning in will enjoy watching Magic alumni, live guests and all-new historical content highlighting 30 years of Magic basketball on and off the court.

Classic Nights Schedule:

Wed. 17-Oct, 6 pm vs MIA

Fri. 29-Oct, 6:30 pm vs CHA

Wed. 7-Nov, 6:30 pm vs DET

Fri. 9-Nov, 6:30 pm at WAS

Sat. 17-Nov, 6:30 pm vs LAL

Fri. 7-Dec, 6:30 pm vs IND

Sun. 23-Dec, 5:30 pm vs MIA

Sun. 13-Jan, 5:30 pm vs HOU

Thu. 7-Feb, 6:30 pm vs MIN

Thu. 14-Feb, 6:30 pm vs CHA

Fri. 22-Feb, 6:30 pm vs CHI

Thu. 14-Mar, 6:30 pm vs CLE

Wed. 3-Apr, 6:30 pm vs NYK

