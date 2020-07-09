FOX Sports Florida announces Orlando Magic broadcast schedule for 2019-20 schedule restart

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 9, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced today the network will televise all eight Magic seeding games upon resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season. All broadcasts will feature half-hour “Magic Live” pregame shows, along with extended postgame coverage.

Amway Center will serve as the hub for FOX Sports Florida’s broadcasts with play-by-play announcer David Steele and color analyst Jeff Turner calling every Magic game remotely. The “Magic Live” pregame, postgame and halftime show will also originate from Amway Center with host Dante Marchitelli and former Magic Head Coach Brian Hill.

Every Magic seeding game televised on FOX Sports Florida will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Broadcast schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Network Live stream Fri July 31 2:30 PM Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports Go Sun Aug. 2 6 PM Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports Go Tue Aug. 4 6 PM Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports Go Wed Aug. 5 8 PM Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports Go Fri Aug. 7 6:30 PM Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports Go Sun Aug. 9 5 PM Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports Go Tue Aug. 11 1 PM Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports Go Thu Aug. 13 TBD New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports Go

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The Sinclair Regional Sports Networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.