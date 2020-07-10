FOX Sports Florida adds Orlando Magic scrimmages to 2019-20 NBA restart broadcast schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 10, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to add all three scheduled Magic scrimmages to the network’s 2019-20 NBA restart broadcast schedule.

The first scrimmage on Wednesday, July 22 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers and second scrimmage on Saturday, July 25 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers will air live on FOX Sports Florida, while the final scrimmage on Monday, July 27 vs. the Denver Nuggets will air after tape delay. All three scrimmages will be available live on FOX Sports GO.

Scrimmage schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Network Live Stream Wed June 22 3 PM Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Clippers FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports GO Sat July 25 12 PM Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports GO Mon July 27 7 PM Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets FOX Sports Florida (Tape Delay) FOX Sports GO

