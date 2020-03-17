FOX Sports Florida to replay Orlando Magic wins in primetime

ORLANDO, Fla. (March 17, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to replay Magic wins from the 2019-20 NBA season. Beginning on Thursday, March 19 through Wednesday, April 15, Magic fans can watch primetime re-airs on every date the Magic were previously scheduled to play with an additional re-air at 12 p.m. the following day.

Broadcast schedule:

Thu. 3/19/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers (original date: 10/23/19)

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and nine rebounds to power Orlando to a 94-85 victory in the season opener for each team.

Sat. 3/21/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers (original date: 11/13/19)

Seven Orlando players scored in double figures and the Magic came up with a big fourth quarter to beat the Philly 112-97.

Mon. 3/23/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs (original date: 11/15/19)

Evan Fournier scored 26 points, including a couple of late 3-pointers, and the Magic beat San Antonio 111-109.

Wed. 3/25/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards (original date: 11/17/19)

The Magic secured their fourth win in five games by holding off the Wizards.

Fri. 3/27/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors (original date: 12/1/19)

Fournier matched his career high with 32 points, including the game-deciding basket, lifting the Magic to a 100-96 win over the Warriors.

Sun. 3/29/20, 7 PM — Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers (original date: 12/27/19)

Aaron Gordon’s 19 points and 11 rebound performance helped Orlando hold Philly late in a 98-97 victory.

Wed. 4/1/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic vs Miami HEAT (original date: 1/3/20)

Terrence Ross scored 25 points and Orlando’s defense held the HEAT to six points in the fourth quarter of a 20 point win for the Magic.

Fri. 4/3/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings (original date: 1/13/20)

Gordon made a three-point play with 1.1 seconds remaining to help Orlando dethrone the Kings in a two-point win.

Sun. 4/5/20, 7 PM — Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers (original date: 1/15/20)

Markelle Fultz hit two big layups in the final minute and notched his second career triple-double to lead Orlando in a 119-118 victory.

Wed. 4/8/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets (original date: 2/24/20)

Orlando rallied as a team to secure a win in their biggest comeback of the season.

Fri. 4/10/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves (original date: 2/28/20)

Gordon recorded his first career-triple double and the Magic scorched the T-Wolves in a high scoring affair in the Amway Center.

Sat. 4/11/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves (original date: 3/6/20)

The Magic beat Minnesota in their second meeting in as many weeks thanks to a 28 point effort from Vucevic.

Mon. 4/13/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic at Houston Rockets (original date: 3/8/20)

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points off the bench and Orlando to handed the Rockets their fourth straight loss.

Wed. 4/15/20, 8 PM — Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies (original date: 3/10/20)

An 18-point effort from Ross in the fourth quarter and a season-high 20 points from Michael Carter-Williams helped the Magic master the Grizzlies.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NBA schedule

