FOX Sports Florida to televise Orlando Magic NBA 2K simulations

ORLANDO, Fla. (April 7, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to televise NBA 2K simulations of postponed Magic games from the 2019-20 season starting tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The NBA will produce every simulation and deliver to FOX Sports Florida for TV distribution. Each NBA 2K simulation will feature the Magic against their originally scheduled opponent from the remaining 2019-20 schedule. The Magic will take on the Knicks tomorrow with subsequent games against the Celtics, Pacers, Bulls and Raptors.

Every NBA 2K simulation will air on FOX Sports Florida before previously scheduled replays of Magic wins from earlier this season.

Simulation schedule:

Wed. 4/8/20, at 6:30 PM: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

Fri. 4/10/20, at 6:30 PM: Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics

Sat. 4/11/20, at 6:30 PM: Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers

Mon. 4/13/20, at 6:30 PM: Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls

Wed. 4/15/20, at 6:30 PM: Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

