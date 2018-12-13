FOX Sports Florida announces broadcast plans for Magic games in Mexico City

ORLANDO, Fla. (Dec. 12, 2018) – For the first time in network history, FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, will televise a regular season basketball game originating in Mexico. The NBA Mexico City Games will feature the Magic playing the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Dec. 13 and the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Dec. 15. Each game will be televised on FOX Sports Florida and live streamed on the FOX Sports app.

Play-by-play announcer David Steele, color analyst Jeff Turner and sideline reporter Dante Marchitelli will be on site to call both games from Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, while host Paul Kennedy and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie will anchor coverage from the FOX Sports studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Coverage for each game will begin with the “Magic Live” pregame show a half-hour before tip off and concluded with highlights, commentary, interviews and analysis on the “Magic Live” postgame show.

In addition to live game coverage, FOX Sports Florida’s cameras are currently documenting the NBA Mexico City Games experience as the Magic participate in NBA Cares events, sightsee and soak in the culture around Mexico City. The footage will be used for an upcoming episode of “Inside the Magic.”

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

