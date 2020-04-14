FOX Sports Florida announces Orlando Magic classic wins replays

ORLANDO, Fla. (April 14, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to replay the most memorable wins in Magic history. Beginning on Saturday, April 18, Magic fans can tune in throughout the month and re-watch the classic victories that shaped the franchise. Shaquille O’Neal’s debut, a duel with Magic Johnson’s Lakers, and battles with Michael Jordan with Chicago Bulls, including the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, are some of the top all-time Magic games coming to FOX Sports Florida. Additional Magic replays will be announced at a later date.

Broadcast schedule:

Sat. 4/18/20 at 8 PM: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

NOTES: In their first exhibition game on Oct. 13, 1989, the Magic beat the defending NBA champion Pistons 118-109 at Orlando Arena.

REPLAY: Tue. April 21 at 6 PM

Tue. 4/21/20 at 8 PM: Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks

NOTES: In just their second game ever on Nov. 6 1989, the Magic stunned the Knicks in an eight point win.

Thu. 4/23/20 at 8 PM: Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

NOTES: On Dec. 10, 1989, Terry Catledge and the Magic outdueled Magic Johnson’s Lakers.

Sat. 4/25/20 at 6 PM: Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls

NOTES: Otis Smith’s game-winner spoiled Michael Jordan’s 52 point performance on Dec. 20, 1989.

REPLAY: Tue. April 28 at 6 PM

Sat. 4/25/20 at 8 PM: Orlando Magic vs Miami HEAT

NOTES: Shaq made his NBA debut on Nov. 6, 1992 and didn’t disappoint with 12 points, 18 rebounds and 3 blocks vs. Miami.

REPLAY: Sun. April 26 at 9:30 AM

Tue. 4/28/20 at 8 PM: Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls

NOTES: 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1

REPLAY: Sat. May 2 at 12 PM

Thu. 4/30/20 at 8 PM: Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls

NOTES: 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3

REPLAY: Sat. May 2 at 2:30 PM

Sat. 5/2/20 at 5 PM: Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls

NOTES: 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5

Sat. 5/2/20 at 7:30 PM: Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls

NOTES: 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6

REPLAY: Sun. May 3 at 9:30 AM

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NBA schedule

