Orlando Magic Classic replays are Boston-bound this week on FOX Sports Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (May 18, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced start times this week for new classic replays from the 2009 NBA Playoffs. Starting tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. with Game 1 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Magic fans can tune in throughout the week to watch Orlando battle the Boston Celtics. Classic replays will be televised on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The weeknight airings will lead up to ‘Magic Classic Saturday’ on FOX Sports Florida, featuring every series win for the week in sequential order. Additional Magic replays will be announced at a later date.

Replay schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Notes Replay Tue 5/19/20 7:30 PM Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Magic Classic Saturday: May 23 at 12 PM Thu 5/21/20 6 PM Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Magic Classic Saturday: May 23 at 2:30 PM Thu 5/21/20 8:30 PM Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6 Magic Classic Saturday: May 23 at 5 PM Sat 5/23/20 7:30 PM Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7 Sun, May 24 at 9:30 AM

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NBA scheduleo change depending on NBA schedule

