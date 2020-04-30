FOX Sports Florida expands May schedule with more Orlando Magic classic playoff wins

ORLANDO, Fla. (April 30, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, updated plans to replay the most memorable wins in Magic history throughout the month of May. Continuing tonight with Game 3 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Magic fans can tune in throughout the month to watch the classic victories that shaped the franchise. Classic replays will be televised on Tuesday and Thursday nights. The weeknight airings will lead up to ‘Magic Classic Saturday’ on FOX Sports Florida, featuring every series win for the week in sequential order. Additional Magic replays will be announced at a later date.

Broadcast schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Notes Replay Thu 4/30/20 8 PM Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Magic Classic Saturday: May 2 at 2:30 PM Sat 5/2/20 5 PM Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5 Thu, May 7 at 8 PM Sat 5/2/20 7 PM Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6 Sun, May 3 at 10 AM Tue 5/5/20 6 PM Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic 1995 Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Magic Classic Saturday: May 9 at 12 PM Tue 5/5/20 8:30 PM Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic 1995 Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Magic Classic Saturday: May 9 at 2 PM Thu 5/7/20 8 PM Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic 1995 Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Magic Classic Saturday: May 9 at 4:30 PM Sat 5/9/20 7 PM Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic 1995 Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Sun, May 10 at 9:30 AM Tue 5/12/20 6 PM Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic 2009 Eastern Conference First Round Game 2 Magic Classic Saturday: May 16 at 12 PM Tue 5/12/20 8:30 PM Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic 2009 Eastern Conference First Round Game 4 Magic Classic Saturday: May 16 at 2:30 PM Thu 5/14/20 8 PM Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic 2009 Eastern Conference First Round Game 5 Magic Classic Saturday: May 16 at 5 PM Sat 5/16/20 7:30 PM Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic 2009 Eastern Conference First Round Game 6 Sun, May 17 at 9:30 AM

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NBA scheduleo change depending on NBA schedule

